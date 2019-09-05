Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk feels that his team should start from the bottom if they are to improve this season.

The Reds have started the season well by winning the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul and having won all their Premier League matches so far. Last weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor to extend their winning streak in the league to 13 games and register their first clean sheet of the season. The Reds are currently at the top of the table, two points above Manchester City.

SEE MORE: Liverpool keeping close tabs on La Liga starlet

Van Dijk has said that his team has a lot to improve upon which can only be done if they start from the bottom. As quoted by Liverpool’s official site, the Dutchman told Premier League productions: “The only thing I want to do is focus and get better. There are still plenty of things to improve – with the team and with myself – and that’s the only thing I want to do. The main thing is to try to put in your head that we all start from the bottom. We won the Champions League last year obviously but it doesn’t count right now, we start from the bottom.

“That’s how it is because that’s the reality. If we all keep that in our minds then we should be fine.”

Given the performances and the mentality of the players, Liverpool have every chance of having a very successful 19/20 season. They’ve already won one silverware and are heavy favorites to lift the FIFA Club World Cup. The Premier League will be tough but this team has what it takes to beat Manchester City to the title. As far as the Champions League is concerned, there are many strong teams to look out for but the Reds have every chance of going all the way as they did last season.