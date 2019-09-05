Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has reportedly contacted Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to offer himself to the club.

Don Balon claim the France international is pessimistic about his first-team chances at the Bernabeu and wants to leave, with City seeming like a decent club to try to engineer a move to.

The Premier League champions recently lost Aymeric Laporte to what looks like a serious injury that could keep him out for some time, and this follows Vincent Kompany’s departure in the summer.

City could no doubt do with strengthening at the back with a player like Varane, who was talked up as being valued at around €100million by a Don Balon report in the summer.

However, this latest Don Balon report claims Guardiola is not keen on the 26-year-old, having been unconvinced by his recent performances.

It does seem fair to say that Varane probably hasn’t quite reached the potential many thought he would when he first burst onto the scene as a youngster.

Still, MCFC probably also can’t afford to be too picky right now as they look in need of strengthening at the back to fight off the challenge of a top Liverpool side in the title race this season.