What Luis Suarez said about Neymar’s push to secure Barcelona return this summer

Luis Suarez has revealed that Neymar did everything possible to try and secure a return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Brazilian superstar was heavily linked with a second spell with the Catalan giants, but ultimately a move failed to materialise with no agreement being reached between the two clubs over the deal to take him away from the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

SEE MORE: What Lionel Messi did to try and convince Neymar to seal Barcelona transfer this summer

Neymar has enjoyed a prolific spell in France, scoring 51 goals in just 58 games for PSG, but as noted in the report above, issues have arisen during his time with the club and there were suggestions that he was keen on a return to Barcelona this summer.

While he’ll have to wait until next year to now see whether or not that can happen, Suarez has opened up on the situation, not only giving an insight into his reaction when Neymar left in 2017, but also revealing that his former teammate did everything he could to secure a reunion in the transfer window just gone.

“We talked about it at the time,” Suarez told Fox Sports Radio in Argentina when asked about Neymar’s decision to leave in 2017, as quoted by Sport.

“We told him that there would be no place better than at Barcelona. But it’s his decision and he chose that. Now he did everything possible to return.

“Yes, we talked every so often, but lately there was not much talk in the chat. He just spoke again because now he is calmer, it was a difficult period because it was a complicated time for him so we respected his space and time.”

With the addition of Antoine Griezmann this past summer, Barcelona will hope that they’ve got enough to win more major trophies this season even without Neymar giving them a major boost.

However, given the regularity and intensity of the speculation over his future and a reunion with the Catalan giants this past summer, it would come as no surprise if the Spanish champions tried again in 2020 to take him back to the Nou Camp.

Time will tell though if there is any greater chance of convincing PSG to sell their talisman, and what it would take to reach an agreement.