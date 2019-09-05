The worrying reason Frank Lampard allowed David Luiz to leave Chelsea for Arsenal

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was reportedly ‘dismayed’ by the way David Luiz ignored one of his key tactics in a pre-season match before shipping him off to Arsenal on deadline day.

The new Blues boss was supposedly eager for his defenders to play out from the back, only to see Luiz instead attempt a high number of long balls from defence, according to the Athletic.

The Brazil international already looks a slightly unconvincing signing by Arsenal, with his recent performance away to Liverpool showing how error-prone he can be at decisive moments.

If it is also true that Luiz was also unable or unwilling to take in Lampard’s tactical orders, it perhaps doesn’t bode well for his time ahead at Arsenal.

Gunners fans will be hoping the 32-year-old can now improve and at least provide a decent short-term option at the back as the club go through something of a rebuilding process.

A number of players have been bought and sold in Unai Emery’s short time at the Emirates Stadium, but the club surely still needs to land a younger centre-back in an upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal also signed William Saliba in the summer before loaning the teenager back to Saint-Etienne, so it may be that Luiz will next season be less of a key figure in the side.