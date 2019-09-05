Man Utd legend Paul Scholes believes that his former club won’t be in contention for the title for the next two years and has criticised some of the more experienced players.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for the Red Devils, as things have progressively slowed down since their opening weekend win over Chelsea.

That was followed by a decent draw away from home at Wolves where they lost twice last season, but they then slipped to defeat to Crystal Palace before being held by Southampton last time out.

In turn, the atmosphere will have potentially become a little flat heading into the international break, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to ensure that they’re at the best on September 14 with an in-form and dangerous Leicester City side visiting Old Trafford.

Scholes though isn’t feeling particularly positive about the short-term future for his old club, as he has conceded that he believes it will take another two years for them to be considered a genuine contender for the Premier League title again.

Further, he was also left less than impressed with three of the more experienced individuals in the squad after the draw with the Saints on Saturday.

“I think you almost have to write United off for the next two years – this team – until Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cleared everything he wants out; has four or five transfer windows,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “United are going to be behind Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

“I think this is United at the minute; you have to be patient with the young players but the experienced players have to step up. We’ve seen over and over again how many mistakes experienced players are making. It’s difficult for young players to come into a team like that.

“But it wasn’t the young players I was disappointed with, it was more the experienced players. When Matic came on he constantly gave the ball away, Ashley Young gave the ball away, and I don’t know how many times Paul Pogba lost possession.

“These are the people that young players are looking up to, the examples you’re looking at.”

While emotion and passion for the club he represented for so long is evident in his answers, Scholes makes valid points.

Solskjaer needs more from his senior players to guide the younger stars, as although they knew the risk they were taking by giving the latter so much responsibility this season, they will have done so with the trust in their top players to set the standard for others to follow.