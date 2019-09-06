The agent of a Russian Premier League talent has revealed that Premier League giants Arsenal are ‘closely following’ the 18-year-old winger.

According to Russian news outlet Match TV via Business online, Arsenal sent scouts to watch promising Rubin Kazan winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in a clash against Dinamo Moscow in July.

The north London club’s scouts’ trip may have been slightly wasted as the ace only came off the bench in the 77th minute, giving the Gunners no more than around 15 minutes to assess his talents.

Kazan are sitting in 9th place in the Russian Premier League. Ace Kvaratskhelia has made 7 appearances – scoring one goal, so far this season.

Kvaratskhelia spent the second-half of last season on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow, the ace joined joined from Georgian side Rustavi.

Kvaratskhelia seemingly didn’t do enough to impress Lokomotiv during his loan spell and the Russian side didn’t pursue a permanent deal for the midfielder.

Rubin Kazan clearly see somehting in the youngster, as they signed him to a five-year deal this summer, as per their official website.

Here’s what Kvaratskhelia’s agent had to say, as per Match TV:

“There were a lot of suggestions. This is known in Rubin: they came from London to a match with Dynamo, Arsenal looked at it. They are very closely following him.”

“Was Lokomotiv wrong? Time will tell. Four to five years will pass, and if Kvaratskhelia becomes a star, then Lokomotiv was mistaken. If Khvicha remains in Rubin and is an average player in Russia, then I was mistaken.”

“But I believe that I was not mistaken.”

Kvaratskhelia won his first senior cap for Georgia this summer, having starred for the country at Under-19s and Under-17s level.

The youngster is capable of playing in several attacking positions. The ace has featured in a second striker role, as well being used as a central attacking midfielder.

Kvaratskhelia likes to run at defenders and his style of play is something that could certainly be honed in Arsenal’s successful Hale End academy.

