Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is in no rush to sign a new deal at Emirates Stadium, with Barcelona reportedly monitoring his situation.

The Frenchman, who has two years left to run on his existing deal with the Gunners, has made a bright start to the 2019-20 season, scoring two goals in three appearances.

Since moving Arsenal from Lyon in 2017, Lacazette has hit a total of 37 goals in 91 appearances across all competitions, while forging a fearsome partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front.

Metro Sport reported back in May that Barcelona were ready to launch a bid for the 28-year-old, but they ended up bringing in Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid instead.

According to Football London, Arsenal are keen on tieing Lacazette down to fresh terms at the Emirates, but he is waiting to make a final decision on his future.

The France international is not yet ready to sign a new contract, amid continued links to Barcelona, who might be tempted to reignite their pursuit next summer.

Lacazette wants to get back to playing in the Champions League as quickly as possible, with Arsenal forced to play in the Europa League after finishing fifth in the Premier League last term.

Should the Gunners manage to return to the top four by next May, there is every chance Lacazette will commit his long-term future to the club, but if not, they risk losing a prized asset.

Barcelona have the financial capabilities to lure the Arsenal star to Camp Nou next year, but if Griezmann can prove himself upfront alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, they may not need to bring in any extra forwards.

Arsenal fans need not worry about Lacazette leaving the club any time soon, however, Unai Emery will have to oversee significant progress this season in order to make sure the striker can fulfil his ambitions in north London.