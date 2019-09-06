Man Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has reportedly been in contact with agent Mino Raiola to discuss a new contract for Paul Pogba.

Speculation was rife over the 26-year-old’s future this past summer, as it all seemingly started with him suggesting that he wanted a new challenge, as noted by ESPN.

That cast major doubt over his future at Old Trafford and in turn led to relentless rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid, as per the Sun, although ultimately a move to the Bernabeu failed to materialise this summer.

Now, The Mirror report, via the paper edition of L’Equipe, that Woodward has been in contact with Raiola to open talks over the possibility of a new contract.

Pogba’s current deal runs until 2021, and so there doesn’t appear to be an immediate threat for the Red Devils as far as an exit on a free transfer is concerned.

Nevertheless, tying their prized asset to a long-term contract will be a huge boost for them, and it may well give a major indication as to where Pogba sees his future having seen a possible move to Real Madrid this summer fail to materialise.

On the other hand, it could simply be a smart business move to ensure that Man Utd can demand a hefty price-tag with the protection of a long-term contract in place, and so if Real Madrid were to return and try again for Pogba in 2020, they will likely have to splash out to prise him away.

With that in mind, it’s difficult to see Raiola and Pogba agreeing to put pen to paper, but based on the report above, Woodward is at least set to try and convince them over the idea of staying and committing his long-term future to the club.