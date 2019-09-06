Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen on Juventus swooping for Ivan Rakitic with the Italian giants said to be plotting a €40m+ bid for the midfield stalwart.

Rakitic has been a pivotal figure for the Catalan giants since he arrived from Sevilla in 2014, as he has since gone on to make 269 appearances for the club.

In that time, he has won a string of major trophies, but he has found himself on the bench to start the new season with coach Ernesto Valverde perhaps starting to prefer other options over the 31-year-old.

In turn, that has perhaps strengthened talk of a possible exit from the Nou Camp, and now Calciomercato report, via Don Balon, that a €40m plus €10m in bonuses offer from Juventus could be forthcoming for the Croatian stalwart.

Importantly, it’s added that an exit will have to materialise first to make space in the Juve squad for Rakitic, but Ronaldo is said to be particularly keen on the signing as the Portuguese superstar would ‘welcome it with open arms’, as per the report.

An exit will certainly be needed first though, as the Guardian report how Emre Can was left furious this week after being snubbed from the Champions League squad by the Turin giants.

That’s down to Maurizio Sarri having too many numbers in the squad as they failed to trim the group over the summer, and so adding Rakitic to the situation without green lighting an exit first will surely only complicate matters further.

Time will tell who the sacrifice will be, but Goal Italy have also suggested that there could be a direct swap with Can and Rakitic switching places.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs involving the duo, and what else would need to be included in order to satisfy all parties.