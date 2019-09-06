Crystal Palace defensive ace Ryan Inniss is reportedly facing the threat of a lengthy ban after being accused of biting an opposition player.

The incident is said to have taken place in the 5-4 defeat to West Ham U21s in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday night, with Inniss currently out on loan at Newport County.

He was sent off in injury time despite only being brought on in the second half, and now Newport boss Michael Flynn has promised to look into the matter after the allegation of biting.

“Their player said he got bitten, so I’ll have a look at that and find out what happened. If he has, it’s inexcusable and I won’t be fighting his corner,” he is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

The red card that Inniss received will result in a three-match ban, but naturally, if the allegation of biting is proven to be correct, then the 24-year-old could be facing a much lengthier spell on the sidelines and Flynn has rightly insisted that he will not be backing his loanee in that instance.