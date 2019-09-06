Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is reportedly on the verge of receiving positive news on the injury front with a double boost expected this month.

The Blues have had a difficult start to the Premier League season having only picked up one win from their opening four games.

While they bounced back well from a heavy defeat at Man Utd, draws against Leicester City and Sheffield United have ensured that their only win came in a thriller away at Norwich City.

Lampard will hope that they can get a positive result at Wolves after the international break, and it’s been suggested that the Blues boss could get a double injury boost at some point this month if not immediately after the squad returns to domestic action.

As noted in freelance injury expert Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, both Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi are said to be both training and closing in on a return, either for that Wolves game or at least in September.

He also added that James could be involved for the U23s next week in a bid to step up his fitness and sharpness, and so Lampard will be hoping that the pair can avoid any setbacks at this stage in their respective recoveries and will be available for selection sooner rather than later.

While Hudson-Odoi showed last season what he can offer Chelsea having emerged as an exciting young talent, James, 19, spent last year on loan at Wigan and made 46 appearances for the Championship outfit.

In turn, he’ll have gained plenty of experience and developed his game through that temporary spell, and he’ll be hoping he can put pressure on Cesar Azpilicueta for a spot in the side at right back in the coming weeks and months.

Reece James and Hudson-Odoi are both training and very close to a return. If not after the break, then this month…. Loftus-Cheek will be a little longer. ?Table https://t.co/4KiAUTZjCa https://t.co/gHWnf8tFHo — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 5, 2019