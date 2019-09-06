Five footballers involved in casino controversies

Football and gambling can often be a surprise crossover, with many big name footballers these days getting involved in poker in particular, as well as other casino games.

If you're a football fan who also has an interest in the online casino world, then you might also want to take a look at our list of five footballer controversies that took place in casinos…

Jamie Vardy

An ugly episode back in 2015, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was seen on camera using a racial slur against a gambler whilst at a poker table. As reported at the time by a variety of sources, the England international called someone a ‘Jap’ when he felt he was looking at his cards.

Papiss Cisse

Former Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse was trying to make a stand over the club’s Wonga shirt sponsorship in 2013. The Senegal international said promoting the money lender was against his Muslim faith, though this was later undermined slightly as he himself was spotted visiting a casino.

Federico Macheda

This former Manchester United wonderkid broke onto the scene at such a young age that he claims Sir Alex Ferguson had to inform casinos he was underage and shouldn’t be visiting them along with other players!

Phil Bardsley

The former Sunderland defender rather stupidly got himself in trouble after being photographed lying on a casino floor surrounded by £50 notes, leading to then-manager Paolo Di Canio to axe him from the club’s next game.

Kelvin Etuhu

Former Manchester City ace Kelvin Etuhu was involved in a controversial fight outside a casino that actually led to him being jailed for eight months back in 2015.