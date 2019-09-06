Premier League and England legend Michael Owen has had his say on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, Owen doesn’t think that the ace has ‘killer instinct’.

According to Goal, former Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United star Michael Owen believes that current Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford lacks the ‘killer instinct’ that himself – and some of the Premier League’s top goalscorer possess.

Owen suggested that the 21-year-old lacks in front of goal, Rashford started the season with a brace against Chelsea but has failed to score in United’s three Premier League matches since his side’s opening day win.

Owen had his ay on Rashford at the launch of his new autobiography.

Rashford has established himself as United’s main attacking outlet since bursting onto the scene a few years ago, the England international even overcame star Romelu Lukaku in United’s pecking order last season – leading to the Belgian’s exit this summer.

Owen suggested that he doesn’t believe that Rashford is a natural finisher.

Here’s what Owen had to say on Rashford:

“I don’t think scoring goals is what he goes to bed craving, I think it is overall performance, chipping in with goals, assists, everything. He is a better all-round player than me.”

“He has a great touch and all round skill that I never had, but he hasn’t got the killer instinct that I had. I was just obsessed.

Owen then pointed out the difference between Rashford and prolific Premier League goal scorers Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane:

“Players like Robbie Fowler, Aguero or Kane – these people who are obsessed with goals. I don’t think he is obsessed with goals.”

For all of Owen’s controversies in the past week, fans can’t dismiss the fact that the forward was one of the best strikers of his generation.

The star, whose career was blighted by injuries, scored 150 Premier League goals in his career.

Rashford should be hoping to make an impact for England during this international break, giving him some much-needed momentum to head back to United with.

Fans will be looking to the youngster to score the important goals needed to help the side get back to their best under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Owen also added that Rashford doesn’t have the natural ‘instinct’ that world class strikers have:

“You can definitely improve your finishing, but I don’t think you can improve your instinct and I don’t think you can improve the way you are made,”

“I know Rashford was never a centre-forward as a kid. He always wanted to play wide or as a number ten and I know his coaches at the Man Utd academy were always encouraging him to follow the ball in, get tap-ins and get into the box, be a goalscorer.

“It was never really his desire. He was always outside the box, great touch and everything else. He will always score a decent number of goals and he is an absolutely wonderfully talented player, but when you mention Aguero, that cold-blooded constantly thinking about goals, I don’t think [he has that].”

Some of the criticism towards Rashford could be deemed unnecessary, after all the ace has three goal contributions from four games so far this season. (2 goals, 1 assist)

The United academy graduate has looked like the side’s focal point in attack since Solskjaer took over.

After disappointing performances against Crystal Palace and Southampton, the Red Devils next Premier League clash against Leicester is now arguably a must-win fixture.

Whilst Rashford’s overall game has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, he’s been deployed as United’s main source of goals – so he need to start coming up with the goods to silence his critics as soon as possible.