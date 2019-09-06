“He doesn’t even want to be there”: These fans react to Scotland starting XI vs Russia

The Scotland men’s national team could be on the verge of finally making a major tournament but something always seems to go wrong as soon as things start looking up. The latest issue was Oli McBurnie making it clear he doesn’t want to be called up. He starts tonight and these fans aren’t happy.

Players who qualify through their parents or grandparents tend to get a lot of grief from Scottish fans if they don’t do well and McBurnie is the latest target.

We’ve seen stories in the past like the one in the Herald relating to Matt Ritchie where he admitted he hadn’t even been to Scotland before he was called up. The fans want players to prove how much the shirt means to them and clearly it doesn’t mean a lot to McBurnie.

The Daily Record reported on a video of McBurnie where he was caught saying he hoped he didn’t get called up and then someone says “it’s sh*te”.

One of the main grievances with the line up is Ryan Christie starting on the bench despite being in prolific form so far this season. The line up is as follows:

Here is tonight’s starting line-up against Russia. Come on Scotland! ???????#SCORUS pic.twitter.com/hdEnJnYDl5 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 6, 2019

These fans have taken to twitter to express their disappointment at some of the selections:

McBurnie FFS He doesn’t even want to be there. Desperation. — Paimon-Bolingoli (@TheAlienBloke) September 6, 2019

If Mcburnie doesn’t want to be here then why are we making him first choice striker? — Geordie Reid-Bolingoli (@geordreid) September 6, 2019

Having to support McBurnie. Fuck sake. — DC (@dcolton67) September 6, 2019

Get that McBurnie so far to fuck from that starting line up — Jordan Larsen (@DanishBacon_) September 6, 2019

So it’s pretty evident that McBurnie is going to have to play extremely well to win over the doubters this evening. Russia are a good team so he needs to lead the line properly and hold the ball up.

It will be fun keeping an eye on Twitter to see how the mood changes if he scores ! Let’s just hope we don’t get another Chris Iwelumo moment..