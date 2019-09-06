Incredible stat shows how much Wales rely on Gareth Bale at home

There’s probably two ways of looking at this. Yes it is a bit worrying if your team is completely reliant on one player, but if he happens to be one of the best in the world then you absolutely take advantage of that. Of course Wales rely on Gareth Bale, but it’s surprising to see just how good he’s been for them.

This stat was recently posted by Opta on Twitter, and it shows Bale has been involved in 19 goals in his last 19 home games for Wales:

19 – Gareth Bale has been directly involved in 19 goals in his last 19 home appearances for Wales (14 goals & five assists). Saviour. pic.twitter.com/IkZxEiDjMD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 6, 2019

He was instrumental again tonight as his effort forced a hilarious own goal in the first half and he scored a late winner as Wales beat Azerbaijan 2-1 at home.

It’s not bad when you remember he initially started out as a left back and only scored three goals in his first 27 games for his country.

Once he started to be trusted with more of a free role, he became instrumental and now has 32 goals in 77 caps.

It looks like he is back in the first team picture at Real Madrid and still brilliant for Wales, so he will be hoping he can lead his country into the European Championships in 2020.

Last time they reached a semi-final, a repeat looks unlikely but with Bale in the side who knows what they can achieve?