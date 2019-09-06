Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has insisted that he isn’t the least bit worried after talk of a clause in Lionel Messi’s contract which allows him to leave for free.

The 32-year-old has established himself as a club legend at the Nou Camp, scoring 603 goals in 687 games at senior level while winning a whole host of major trophies including 10 La Liga titles and the Champions League four times.

In turn, there is no doubt that he has earned the right to have a say over his future as he enters the latter stages of his career, and Mundo Deportivo note there is a clause in his contract which could allow him to walk away on a free in 2020.

However, it’s not something that is concerning Pique too much, while he has made the point that ultimately his long-time teammate deserves the ability to make a decision on his own future in that way but doesn’t expect him to exercise that clause any time soon.

“I already knew that Messi can go free at the end of each season,” he is quoted as saying in the report above. “We know Leo’s commitment to Barça and it doesn’t worry me at all. He has won being able to decide his future.”

Given he continues to play at such a high level and with Barcelona still competing for major honours and relying heavily on the Argentine international to lead that charge, it doesn’t seem to make a great deal of sense for Messi to walk away at this stage.

It remains to be seen when he feels that time has come, but by inserting that into his contract as reported, the Barcelona hierarchy seemingly feel as though he deserves that choice too and are happy to listen to his wishes in the future.