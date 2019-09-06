James rewarded for his brilliant start to life at Man United following summer transfer

Manchester United winger Daniel James has picked up the club’s player of the month award for August, after netting three goals in four appearances.

As per BBC Sport, James moved to Old Trafford from Swansea City for £15 million back in June, making the step up from the Championship to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old settled into his new surroundings in Manchester quickly, coming off the bench to score on his debut in a 4-0 win over Chelsea on August 11.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started James in United’s next three outings and he added to his tally with superb strikes against Crystal Palace and Southampton, while impressing with his lightning pace and work rate.

The ex-Swansea star has been rewarded for his brilliant start to life at Old Trafford by being named the club’s player of the month, after picking up 61% of the final vote – as per United’s official website.

United’s other two summer recruits Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire finished second and third in the voting, with 31% of fans choosing the former and 3% choosing the record signing from Leicester City.

The Red Devils have only managed to win one of their fixtures at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, but James has been a bright spark following his summer transfer.

The exciting young attacker has shown no fear on the ball and an admirable desire to help drive the team forwards, with many fans and experts now tipping him for a bright future at the club.

Solskjaer only has Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood left to call upon as natural centre-forwards after offloading several players during the transfer window, which means James has a crucial role to play.

The Wales international can help provide service for the United front three and he has already proved he can chip in with a few goals of his own, with a huge clash against Leicester to prepare for next.

The Red Devils will need to get back to winning ways against the Foxes to stay in touch with their rivals at the top of the league and James will likely retain his spot in the starting XI after showing he can handle the pressure of playing at one of the world’s biggest clubs.