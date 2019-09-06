Juventus eye free transfer moves for five Premier League starts next Summer

There’s no doubting in recent years that nobody has played the free transfer system as well as Juventus. They’ve seen players like Aaron Ramsey, Emre Can, Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo sign for no transfer fee. According to reports, they are eyeing moves for five stars in the Premier League next Summer.

The news comes from a report in The Sun via a couple of different sources. They report that according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juve are eyeing moves for Man United trio David De Gea, Nemanja Matic and Eric Bailly.

According to The Daily Mail, the Italian giants are also interested in signing Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld.

READ MORE: Juventus star furious with Sarri after Champions League squad exclusion despite being told to reject transfer to PSG

The reports suggest that all five players are now in the final years of their contracts so they would be available for free next Summer.

You would imagine that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be content to let Matic and Bailly move on, but the case of de Gea is an interesting one. He’s been thought of as one of the world’s best keepers for years now but his recent form has been dreadful.

United will need to weigh up if they want to hand him a big new contract or let him go for nothing.

It’s also easy to see the two Tottenham players moving on next Summer too. Both are coming towards the point in their career where this could be their last chance to make a big move, so a move to Turin could suit them.

They wouldn’t be allowed to approach them for contract talks until January, but it looks like Juve are already trying to lay the groundwork for some big signings next year.