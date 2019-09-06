Juventus reportedly saw a major offer rejected by Paris Saint-Germain as they tried to swoop for Barcelona target Neymar this past summer.

The Bianconeri were busy in the transfer window having added the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey to their squad.

Coupled with the return of Gianluigi Buffon and the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, it’s clear that the Turin giants are looking to not only extend their domestic dominance in Serie A, but also to end their wait for success in the Champions League.

In turn, it’s no surprise that they tried to swoop for Neymar to add another superstar to bolster their attack, with Calciomercato reporting, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that they submitted an offer consisting of €100m plus Paulo Dybala to try and convince PSG to green light an exit for their talisman.

Unfortunately for them, they were met with an immediate no from the reigning Ligue 1 champions, and so the move failed to materialise.

That will perhaps come as some sort of comfort for Barcelona knowing that they weren’t the only club unable to convince PSG to sell, with BBC Sport noting that the Catalan giants attempted to re-sign their former star this summer but fell short.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen what it will take to prise Neymar away from the French capital if either club try again either in January or next summer, although from Juve’s perspective they will surely have to trim their squad first beyond including Dybala in the deal given that the likes of Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can were snubbed from their Champions League squad this week because of having too many numbers at Maurizio Sarri’s disposal.