Just a day after speculation linked Man City with a swoop for Alessio Romagnoli, the AC Milan star has dropped a hint on wanting Champions League football.

The 24-year-old has been with the Rossoneri since 2015 and has established himself as a fundamental figure in the side.

Having also now obtained the captain’s armband, it seems unlikely that he would seek an exit, and more so that the club would even entertain offers for their prized asset.

However, rumours surfaced this week about possible interest from Man City after the injury setback suffered by Aymeric Laporte, as reported by Calciomercato.it.

It’s suggested in that report that a significant offer could test Milan’s resolve given their previous issues with FFP, and so it remains to be seen if one is forthcoming in the January transfer window as suggested.

Sky Sports note that Laporte underwent knee surgery and is expected to be ruled out for some time, and given influential captain Vincent Kompany left this summer with no replacement arriving, it could cause a real headache for Guardiola moving forward.

Speaking to the media after Italy’s win over Armenia in their Euro 2020 qualifier, Romagnoli has now suggested that he’s eager to get experience playing in the Champions League, and it comes just a day after the new rumours surfaced of possible City interest.

“I’d love to play in the Champions League and indeed I have to, because you can’t develop as a player without being in that tournament. I hope to experience it very soon,” he is quoted as saying by Football Italia.

There are arguably two ways in which those comments can be interpreted. Many will argue that Romagnoli is merely insisting that he hopes to get there by qualifying with Milan this season.

However, from a different perspective, it could be a warning to the Italian giants that the classy centre-half is growing slightly impatient and could seek Champions League football elsewhere if they are unable to break back into the top four in the near future.

In turn, it could be enough to alert Man City, but it’s surely highly unlikely that Milan would green light an exit for Romagnoli in the middle of the season and so perhaps if an exit did materialise, it would only be next summer if they fail to return to Europe’s top table.