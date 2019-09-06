Newcastle facing mass EXODUS in next summer’s transfer window

Eight first-team players at Newcastle are due to become free agents at the end of the season, including Jack Colback and Federico Fernandez.

The Magpies had a busy summer in the transfer market while preparing for the 2019-20 campaign, with Steve Bruce brought in to replace Rafa Benitez in the hot seat, who left the club in June.

Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Emil Krafth and Jetro Willems were among those to arrive St James’ Park, along with former fan favourite Andy Carroll, who made his return to the club on a free transfer.

However, Newcastle failed to extend the contracts of a number of senior players, meaning they are now facing a mass exodus in next summer’s transfer window.

According to NUFC Blog, Fernandez, Colback, Sung-Yong Ki, Javier Manquillo, Karl Darlow, Rob Elliot and Jamie Sterry are all due to leave the club next year.

Carroll and Willems penned one-year deals with the Magpies earlier this summer, which means they are likely to follow the other six senior stars out the exit door at the end of the current campaign.

Newcastle still have time to prevent wholesale departures, but all eight players will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with potential suitors in January if they are not offered extensions.

Bruce may have a tough task on his hands to keep the Magpies in the Premier League over the next 11 months, with the need to keep his current squad intact crucial as the year progresses.

Only one or two players on the list are likely to feature regularly for Newcastle this season, but the current squad is already lacking real depth, with no promise of extra reinforcements forthcoming in the winter transfer window.