Rangers in three way tussle for the signing of seven time Serie A winner

Rangers do have a little bit of pedigree when it comes to excellent Italian midfielders. Rino Gattuso played at Ibrox before his Milan days but this time they want to sign an already established star in the form of Claudio Marchisio.

The news comes from RMC via Get French Football news who tweeted that Rangers were battling Monaco and Flamengo to try and get the Italian’s signature:

AS Monaco, Rangers & Flamengo are in active discussions with 33-year-old free agent & midfielder Claudio Marchisio about a possible move, according to RMC. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 6, 2019

Steven Gerrard was criticised for fielding five central midfielders in last week’s defeat to Celtic, but you can’t deny that Marchisio is a class above any players he currently has.

It might set alarm bells ringing for Andy King who only recently completed a loan move from Leicester City.

This news came a day after the Daily Record claimed the former Juventus midfielder has turned down an approach from Steven Gerrard to move to Glasgow.

He is now 33 and has a history of injuries but his pedigree as a player is without question. He’s won Serie A seven times, played 55 times for Italy and has more than 380 first team appearances with Juventus under his belt.

You would expect that Flamengo and Monaco would be able to offer higher wages than Rangers but keep an eye on this over the next few days incase there’s any sign of a breakthrough from the Glasgow club.