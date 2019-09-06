Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given his thoughts on Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, the Frenchman claimed that Salah is ‘similar to Messi’.

According to an interview with beIN Sports, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has ‘similarities’ with Barcelona sensation Lionel Messi.

The Frenchman also added that Salah seems ‘too obsessed with finishing himself’, which is what he thinks the Egyptian needs to grow out of in time before being considered on the same level as the Argentinean.

Salah has been sensational since returning to the Premier League to join Liverpool, the star has won consecutive Golden Boot’s and it’s not surprising to see that Wenger likened the forward to Barcelona’s five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Wenger’s comments come just less than a week after Salah’s decision not to pass the ball to teammate Sadio Mane, the Senegalese forward raged at Salah after was subbed off for the Reds.

Here’s what Wenger had to say on the Egyptian superstar:

“He [Salah] has similarities with Messi, he must find the consistency of Messi.”

“I find he’s as good a finisher but Messi has the complete thing, he gives the final ball as well. Salah is a bit obsessed with finishing himself.”

“That’s a dimension he’ll get certainly, when he grows a little bit older, to find the moment when you have to give the ball and when you have to finish.”

“But I like him very much, he has huge potential. Mane as well.”

“But as well you forget a little bit the guy who sacrifices himself is Firmino, and like Suarez did for Messi and Neymar, [Firmino] is the guy who works for the team, who works for everybody and gets them to shine.

“This piece of the jigsaw is always difficult to find, a striker who is generous.”

It’s not surprising to see that Wenger reserved special praise for Roberto Firmino, the forward is being appreciated much more since the start of the season.

Fans and pundits alike have realised the attacker’s talents after seeing the ways in which he can plays towards Mane and Salah’s strengths, which have been crucial to the Reds winning points in difficult games this season.

Firmino got himself into the Premier League’s history books last weekend by becoming the first Brazilian to score 50 goals in England’s top-flight.

Jurgen Klopp has one of – if not the best attacking trio to call on in world football.