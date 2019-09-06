Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is a doubt for England’s clash with Bulgaria on Saturday due to a minor illness.

According to the Evening Standard, the 26-year-old missed a Three Lions training session on Friday due to the issue, which leaves Gareth Southgate with a big decision to make.

England are due to take on Bulgaria in a Euro 2020 qualifier tomorrow evening, where they will be aiming to maintain their 100% record in Group A.

Southgate has the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and James Maddison fit and ready to come in for Lingard if he is unable to take part this weekend, but he may have to change his set up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may also be left sweating on the United star’s fitness ahead of a huge Premier League clash against Leicester on Septemeber 14.

The Red Devils have only picked up five points from a possible 12 at the start of the new season and cannot afford to lose any more ground on their rivals at the top of the table.

Lingard was dropped to the bench for United’s 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday and he is without a goal or an assist at club level since back in January.

However, the mercurial playmaker remains a key part of Solskjaer’s squad and it would be a significant blow for the Norwegian if he were to be unavailable against the Foxes.

ES reports that United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also forced to sit out England training on Friday with a back injury and it is not yet known when he or Lingard will return to the fold.

Solskjaer will surely hope that a prized duo can get back to full fitness by the time England line up against Kosovo on Tuesday, with a view to returning to Old Trafford fresh and ready to contribute once again.