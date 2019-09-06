Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah has opened the scoring for England’s Under-21s just four minutes into their Euro qualifier against Turkey with this tidy finish.

Aidy Boothroyd’s side got off to a flying star after a spectacular defence-splitting pass from former Chelsea academy star Jonathan Panzo. The defender played an inch-perfect pass into Manchester City wonderkid Phil Foden.

Foden looked up and drilled a low cross into the box, Nketiah’s clever run and movement left him free to slot the ball into the back of the net from six yards out.

Check out Nketiah’s opener below:

Eddie Nketiah’s opening goal for England u21s tonight against Turkey #AFC pic.twitter.com/IjXAaV3MkO — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) September 6, 2019

Nketiah has now scored four goals in his first six games for club and country this season, the ace is enjoying a fruitful start to his loan spell at Championship giants Leeds and Unai Emery will be watching the ace with a close eye.

Nketiah looks like a real, natural finisher – the 20-year-old could be a crucial first-team player for the Gunners next season.