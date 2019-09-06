Arsenal sensation Reiss Nelson rescued England’s Under-21s this evening with a superb goal to complete a comeback for the Young Lions, check it out below.

Arsenal duo Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson helped England’s Under-21s pull off a late comeback against Turkey this evening with two goals in two minutes.

In the 75th minute of tonight’s Under-21s European Championships qualifier, Nelson was played in on goal by one of his teammates and the tricky winger showcased his trademark silky footwork before firing a shot on goal.

The goalkeeper must have been caught by surprise as he failed to keep out the effort that was fired directly at him.

Gunners teammate Nketiah showed brilliant composure to draw England level just moments before Nelson’s strike.

Check out Nelson’s goal below:

Reiss Nelson’s goal to make it 3-2 to the England u21s against Turkey #AFCpic.twitter.com/XhbH3WmJAv — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) September 6, 2019

What a great day for Arsenal’s academy.