Arsenal wonderkid Eddie Nketiah has got England’s Under-21s back on level terms with Turkey this evening with a well-taken goal England.

In the 74th minute of tonight’s Under-21s European qualifier between England and Turkey, 20-year-old Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah got the Young Lions back on level terms with a lovely finish.

Manchester City sensation Phil Foden effortlessly drifted in from the right wing before picking out Nketiah with an inch-perfect pass.

The ace, who is currently on loan at Leeds United, showed lovely composure to control the ball and fire it into the back of the net.

Check out Nketiah’s second of the night below:

Nketiah opened the scoring for Aidy Boothroyd’s side with a tap in after showcasing some brilliant movement.

It looks like Nketiah can’t be stopped right now, he’s banging them in for club and country.