Video: Bale with crucial late goal for Wales that just crossed the line

We are yet to be graced with VAR in the European Championships qualifiers but there could be a good case for it here. Gareth Bale has rescued Wales yet again with a later winner.

His leap is pretty incredible to head the ball in the first place and despite a frantic defensive clearance, the linesman ruled the ball did cross the line. He was also involved in the first goal as his effort forced a hilarious own goal.

It is close, but it looks like the whole ball does cross the line so Wales could be set for a crucial win.

Incredibly this strike is his 32nd in a Wales shirt.