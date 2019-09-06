Video: Bale with crucial late goal for Wales that just crossed the line

We are yet to be graced with VAR in the European Championships qualifiers but there could be a good case for it here. Gareth Bale has rescued Wales yet again with a later winner.
His leap is pretty incredible to head the ball in the first place and despite a frantic defensive clearance, the linesman ruled the ball did cross the line. He was also involved in the first goal as his effort forced a hilarious own goal.
??????? GARETH BALE
85’ Cymru nôl ar y blaen!
(Lluniau @SkyFootball)
— ? Sgorio (@sgorio) September 6, 2019
It is close, but it looks like the whole ball does cross the line so Wales could be set for a crucial win.
Incredibly this strike is his 32nd in a Wales shirt.