Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has drawn Holland level against Germany with a classy goal, the midfielder showed off a lovely touch before hitting the back of the net.

In the 59th minute of this evening’s European Championships qualifier, former Premier League ace Ryan Babel showcased some lovely footwork before aiming a cross into the box.

De Jong made a brilliant run from the edge of the box before using a classy touch to take the ball past Germany defender Nico Schulz, before calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the midfielder’s equaliser below:

Frenkie De jong goal Germany vs Netherlands 1-1 #GERNEDpic.twitter.com/daIZyQjbHt — Zwode (@STREQM1) September 6, 2019

This strike will give De Jong a massive confidence boost as he looks to get his Barcelona career off to a flying star.

The former Ajax sensation will be hoping to challenge for the Champions League trophy with the Blaugrana this season.