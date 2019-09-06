Bayern Munich sensation Serge Gnabry has handed Germany an early lead against the Netherlands in this evening’s mammoth European Championships qualifier.

Joachim Low’s side punished Holland on the counter-attack, Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich played an exceptional pass into the path of RB Leipzig wing-back Lukas Klostermann and the ace saw an effort denied by Jasper Cillessen.

The ball spilled out into the box and Gnabry was on hand to smash the ball into the back of the net to give Die Mannschaft the lead.

Check out Gnabry’s opener here:

Former Arsenal academy star Gnabry has been in phenomenal form over the last two years, the winger established himself as one of Bayern’s and the Bundesliga’s best players last season.

The 24-year-old’s strike was his 8th goal for his country on his 9th appearance. Gnabry is entering prime form for Germany just in time for the Euros next summer.