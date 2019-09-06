Video: Calamitous goalkeeping gifts John Mcginn his first Scotland goal

John McGinn has always stepped up and shown he belongs on any stage he performs on. He transitioned from St Mirren to Hibs to Aston Villa fairly easily, and doesn’t look out of place in the Premier League either.
This might not be exactly how he dreamed it, but he’s scored his first Scotland goal tonight against Russia.
Admittedly the keeper will be having a word with himself for essentially gifting the opportunity to McGinn but it still needed to be put away.
It’s a game that Scotland really need to win and it’s brilliant to see them actually get an early lead at home.
They look dangerous on the counter attack with Andy Robertson, James Forrest and Ryan Fraser’s pace looking effective against the Russians so hopefully they can score some more.
Here is the McGinn goal:
Super John McGinn with his first goal for Scotland ???#GGTTH #Hibs #Hibernian pic.twitter.com/8awxu1K4PA
— Malky1875 (@Malky1875) September 6, 2019
What a start for Scotland! ???????
Guilherme has a nightmare from Fraser’s cross and McGinn is on hand to turn in the rebound.
Watch live on Sky Sports Football or follow it here: https://t.co/zPnMFafEL7 pic.twitter.com/ifUhj86Mv1
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 6, 2019