New manager, same old problems for Scotland. The lack of decent defenders and someone to play up front means they will always struggle against better sides, and Russia have looked good at Hampden tonight.

They took the lead through a familiar name to Premier League fans. Yuri Zhirkov got himself on the end of a fantastic passing move to put the Russians 2-1 up.

There might be some suggestions that it was an own goal but Zhirkov will certainly be claiming it:

Russia finally take the lead! ?? Golovin slides it across to the back post and Zhirkov is there to tap it home! Watch live on Sky Sports Football or follow it here: https://t.co/zPnMFafEL7 pic.twitter.com/Q1LEGyKQ7c — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 6, 2019

It’s a great move for the goal but Scotland’s full-backs have been at fault for both of the goals.

Zhirkov played 49 games in total for Chelsea and was a useful member of the squad playing in any position on the left hand side.