Menu

Video: Gini Wijnaldum’s ‘world class’ and ‘stunning’ assist to Malen during Holland vs Germany

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum dazzled some fans with this ‘stunning’ assist for Holland against Germany this evening, Wijnaldum assisted ex-Arsenal ace Donyell Malen’s winner.

In the 78th minute of this evening’s mammoth Euros qualifier between Germany and the Netherlands, Liverpool fan favourite Gini Wijnaldum pulled off an exceptional assist.

Wijnaldum effortlessly chipped the ball over Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah and former Arsenal academy star Donyell Malen was on hand to fire the ball into the back of the net.

Malen’s strike gave the Netherlands a 3-2 lead in a crucial period in the game, the 20-year-old’s goal was even more special as it came on his debut for Holland’s senior national team.

Check out the tireless midfielder’s brilliant pass below:

Here’s some reaction to Wijnaldum’s assist:

Wijnaldum was sensational for Ronald Koeman’s side tonight, the former; Feyenoord, PSV and Newcastle star also capped off his great display with a beautiful goal in the 90th minute.

Liverpool fans will be extremely excited after seeing Wijnaldum’s dominant performance tonight.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Donyell Malen Georginio Wijnaldum Holland football Netherlands football Ronald Koeman