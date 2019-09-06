Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum dazzled some fans with this ‘stunning’ assist for Holland against Germany this evening, Wijnaldum assisted ex-Arsenal ace Donyell Malen’s winner.

In the 78th minute of this evening’s mammoth Euros qualifier between Germany and the Netherlands, Liverpool fan favourite Gini Wijnaldum pulled off an exceptional assist.

Wijnaldum effortlessly chipped the ball over Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah and former Arsenal academy star Donyell Malen was on hand to fire the ball into the back of the net.

Malen’s strike gave the Netherlands a 3-2 lead in a crucial period in the game, the 20-year-old’s goal was even more special as it came on his debut for Holland’s senior national team.

Check out the tireless midfielder’s brilliant pass below:

Wijnaldum with a class assist to give Netherlands the lead vs Germany. pic.twitter.com/KJElkNy7f3 — 9 (@EnRouteAnfield) September 6, 2019

Here’s some reaction to Wijnaldum’s assist:

Gini Wijnaldum with just a world class assist to the new Golden boy of the Dutch national team Donyell Malen. Been a hell of a year for Donyell eh? First appearance, first goal pic.twitter.com/hFuPBqZagY — Ebo_AA (@EboAA1) September 6, 2019

That was a fantastic run and pass — ????? (@WeArePrinz) September 6, 2019

Played like prime Seedorf tonight — Adedayo James (@jammiesday) September 6, 2019

Gini Wijnaldum with – and I’m not overstating this here – the best assist in the history of association football pic.twitter.com/G7GQrahp65 — Richie McCormåck (@RichieMcCormack) September 6, 2019

That is a stunning pass from Memphis for Wijnaldum. Dream pass. Weak foot, bent around 3 defenders. Netherlands handing Germany an L in Germany. — Liam?? (@LiamJM10TV) September 6, 2019

That Wijnaldum assist was beautiful. Unselfish, but it also the much harder option. It’s an off-balance ‘scoop’ rather than a pass. — Seb Stafford-Bloor (@SebSB) September 6, 2019

Ginious! Dutch look seriously good. Bossed this game from start to finish. — GoalsGoneWild (@Goals_Gone_Wild) September 6, 2019

Wijnaldum was sensational for Ronald Koeman’s side tonight, the former; Feyenoord, PSV and Newcastle star also capped off his great display with a beautiful goal in the 90th minute.

Liverpool fans will be extremely excited after seeing Wijnaldum’s dominant performance tonight.