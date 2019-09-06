Menu

Video: Horror own-goal after Bale’s shot is deflected to give Wales the lead

There’s something bizarrely enjoyable about watching a professional player do something so utterly awful that it would be inconceivable even at Sunday league level.

This own-goal that gives Wales the lead over Azerbaijan is hugely unlucky but it’s also something that will give the manager nightmares.

If you want to be especially generous you can give Gareth Bale an assist, but i don’t think this is how he envisaged this:

 

If you ever need an example of it’s better to be lucky than good, then that’s it.

