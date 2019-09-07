AC Milan are reportedly keeping tabs on Lucas Martinez Quarta and Rodolfo Pizarro with a view of making possible swoops next year.

The Rossoneri were busy this past transfer window, adding Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, Theo Hernandez and Leo Duarte to coach Marco Giampaolo’s squad.

That came after several exits though with many individuals leaving after their contracts expired, and so the Italian giants needed to bring in reinforcements to help them compete for a top-four finish in Serie A this season.

However, according to Calciomercato, their search to bolster the squad continues ahead of the January transfer window as it’s claimed that River Plate defender Martinez and Monterrey midfielder Pizarro are both on their radar and could be options next year.

It’s specifically noted that the club’s scouts have identified the pair as two potentially important signings, and so it would appear as though Giampaolo and the hierarchy will have to show their faith in them to identify the right players to help improve the quality of the squad.

Question marks will perhaps be raised over the two signings in terms of whether or not Milan need more numbers in those particular departments in the squad though, given the arrivals of Duarte, Bennacer and Krunic specifically to address the issues with a lack of quality and depth.

Martinez plays as a centre-back and so would face a battle with Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Duarte and Mattia Caldara for a spot in the starting line-up.

As for Pizarro, he’s versatile enough to play in various positions in the final third, but Giampaolo already has Leao, Rebic, Suso, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura and Krzysztof Piatek all fighting for places too.

In turn, while they are talented players, it remains to be seen if Milan decide that they need to strengthen those areas of Giampaolo’s squad in the near future without exits materialising first.