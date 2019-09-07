Arsenal and Tottenham are both reportedly still keen on Roma winger Cengiz Under and could yet swoop for him in the future.

The 22-year-old displayed his quality last season with six goals and 11 assists in 33 appearances for the Giallorossi, and he’s already off the mark this year with a goal in the season opener against Genoa.

SEE MORE: Agent claims Arsenal are ‘closely following’ exciting young winger

With his technical quality, pace and ability to take players on while providing real width to stretch defences and provide a different dynamic in the final third, he possesses great attributes that could see him flourish in the Premier League.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, it’s suggested that Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich are all still keeping a close eye on him, and a move could be forthcoming if he continues to impress.

On one hand, it’s easy to see why all three clubs in question would want to add a player like Under to their respective squads, as he would certainly give them another quality option in the final third.

Nevertheless, with the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Giovani Lo Celso, Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic all moving to those clubs in question this past summer, a question mark has to be raised over whether or not they genuinely need another attacker in their squad.

The report above would suggest that Under is still attracting attention, but ultimately with Roma desperate to break back into the top four in Serie A this season to qualify for the Champions League, they’ll be eager to keep hold of their top talents to boost coach Paulo Fonseca’s chances of achieving their objective.

Selling Under certainly wouldn’t help, but time will tell if any of the three touted interested parties make a genuine bid to try and prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico next year.