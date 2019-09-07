Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger feels that the Gunners can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League.

The Europa League runners-up added some new players to their squad this summer in Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz.

Unai Emery’s side started the Premier League well by beating Newcastle United and Burnley. However, they lost to Liverpool before drawing against Tottenham last weekend.

The Gunners are currently 5th in the Premier League table with seven points, five behind leaders Liverpool.

Wenger is of the opinion that the club he managed for more than two decades has a better chance of challenging for the title compared to Manchester United and Chelsea.

As quoted by Metro, the Frenchman told beIN Sports: “Maybe the team who has the potential is Arsenal who could be the closest. Chelsea looks a bit young, not enough maturity up front and not enough maturity at the back. Man Utd hasn’t found a settled way where you could say today they could fight for the championship.

“They look quite comfortable the two in front they know they can do it. Man City has a huge technical level where they can always create chances. Liverpool looks very strong at the back and up front they have a midfield that knows its job. Maybe less creative than Man City but they look a little bit in front of the all the others.”

Arsenal’s current crop of players have a strong chance of finishing in the Top Four of the Premier League. They might be a little shaky in defence but have a lot of firepower up front.

Chelsea shouldn’t be written off, especially with Tammy Abraham scoring 4 goals in his last two matches. Manchester United just need to maintain a bit of consistency and they can also do well in the league.

Tottenham have looked a bit lukewarm but the kind of players they have, Mauricio Pochettino’s team can give Manchester City and Liverpool a run for their money.