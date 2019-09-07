Bad news for Man United fans as Wayne Rooney’s agent pushes to represent Old Trafford star

I’m sure there are some good wholesome agents out there that we never really get to hear about, but there’s also a few notorious ones who tend to bring bad news. Wayne Rooney has a history of tantrums and transfer requests at Old Trafford, and it looks like the man behind it wants to sign up another star.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Paul Stretford is pushing to try and represent Marcus Rashford. It goes on to suggest that Rashford is currently advised by close family members and either Danny Welbeck or his agent.

Rooney had a history of disruptive and unwelcome behaviour during his time at Old Trafford while being advised by Stretford. In 2013 Sky Sports reported that Rooney had handed in a transfer request for a second time at Old Trafford.

Stretford also has a sketchy past with other players as the Daily Mail reported last year he had agreed to out of court settlements with 16 players over secret payments he had been taking from a financial adviser.

There’s only one way of looking at this, agents exist to make money from their clients. The best way of doing that is to continually have them moving between clubs so they can take a fee with each transfer.

Rashford is starting to come towards a potential cross roads in his career, he’s getting the chance to establish himself as the main striker for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and needs to become more consistent. You have to question if taking on an agent with a reputation like Stretford would be a good move for him at this point.