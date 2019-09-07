Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been linked with Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, but it looks as though they will be left disappointed.

As noted by Calciomercato, the 23-year-old was asked about interest from the Spanish giants this week and while he conceded that he was flattered by the speculation, his preference was for a new contract to be agreed with Napoli.

SEE MORE: Video: Priceless reaction as Neymar saves Dani Alves from giant insect

It appears as though he may well be edging closer to his wish, as Tuttomercatoweb have reported, via the paper edition of Il Mattino, that an agreement in principle has been reached between the two parties which will see the Spaniard receive a pay rise along with various bonuses.

In turn, it would appear as though Ruiz is set to commit his future to the Partenopei, and he remains a pivotal figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans moving forward as they try to topple Juventus in Serie A this season.

As for Barcelona and Real Madrid, it will be a blow for them as it’s easy to see how Ruiz would fit in perfectly at that level given his technical quality, composure and class on the ball to slot into midfield and play a key role.

Nevertheless, it looks as though any plans to return to his homeland are on hold, as he’s being tipped to put pen to paper on a new deal with Napoli as TMW add that a meeting is expected to be held between the club and his representatives after their Champions League clash with Liverpool on September 17.