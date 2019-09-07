Celtic legends insists Rangers signing £7m Liverpool ace was a panic signing

There’s nothing like a chastening loss to your biggest rivals to prompt a bit of panic late in the transfer window. Rangers went down to a vulnerable Celtic side last Sunday and signed Ryan Kent shortly afterwards.

In his Daily Record Column, Chris Sutton has insisted that the signing of the Liverpool man was a panic move and doesn’t see how it will make a big difference in the title race. The column also confirms that Rangers paid £7m to sign Kent from Rangers.

It’s an interesting viewpoint because Kent was fantastic for Rangers last season. He won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year last year and was a constant threat on the left wing as he cut inside on his right foot.

Because he was a key player last season you can absolutely see why Steven Gerrard wanted to bring him back.

Now of course Chris Sutton will see things from a Celtic viewpoint so you always presume he is trying to have a pop at Rangers, but he has a point here.

If you look at some of the Summer signings from Gerrard there was absolutely no need to add another winger. He’s brought in Jake Hastie, Greg Stewart, Jordan Jones, Sheyi Ojo and Brandon Barker who all play in that position. Either Gerrard has decided his own signings are not good enough after two months or he has panicked to bring Kent back.

In last Sunday’s game he refused to play any of his wingers and went with five central midfielders instead so it’s no surprise they suffered from having no width.

Obviously Kent should be a good signing, but it’s hard to say if it was a necessary one, especially when £7m is a huge amount in the context of Scottish football.