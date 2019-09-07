Man United midfielder Jesse Lingard has been sent back to the Red Devils today after the 26-year-old picked up a mystery illness whilst on international duty with England.

As confirmed by England’s official Twitter account, Lingard won’t be playing any kind of role for England in this month’s qualifiers after he picked up an illness which has, so far, gone unnamed.

Because of this, the Red Devils star has now been sent back to United early from international duty, something that has ruled him out of the Three Lions’ match against Kosovo next week.

This news shouldn’t come as too much of a worry for United though, as England boss Gareth Southgate confirmed that the illness was “minor” during his press conference yesterday as per Sky Sports, thus the midfielder shouldn’t be out for too long.

England probably wouldn’t have needed Lingard for today’s match anyway, as Southgate’s men should probably have enough in them to overcome Bulgaria this afternoon, as well as Kosovo on Tuesday.

Given how often Lingard’s been used by Solskjaer for United in recent games, this news will probably be seen as good news from the Norwegian’s point of view, as it means there’s no chance of the midfielder picking an injury either today or on Tuesday.