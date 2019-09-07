Dani Ceballos’ request that meant Arsenal couldn’t include option to buy in Real Madrid star’s loan deal

Arsenal weren’t able to include an option to buy in Dani Ceballos’ loan deal due to a personal request from the Real Madrid man.

Ceballos sealed a temporary switch to the Gunners this summer, as the Spaniard joined the north London side on loan from Real.

And despite having never played in the Premier League before, Ceballos has already done a great job of impressing fans and critics alike with his brilliant performances for Unai Emery’s side.

Although we’re only four games into this season, Ceballos has already shown that he’d be more than capable of cementing a place in Arsenal starting XI for the foreseeable future.

However, it seems like the Spanish international won’t be staying with the Gunners beyond this season if this report is anything to go off.

As per Marca, during negotiations for Ceballos, Real didn’t want to include a clause that’d give the Gunners the chance to buy Ceballos permanently following the end of his loan spell, something that dragged talks out somewhat.

The report also notes that Arsenal gave up in their attempts to include an option to buy in their deal for Ceballos after the player himself asked Real not to sell him, something that means the Gunners had to settle for just a one-year loan.

Arsenal fans will surely be gutted to hear that their club don’t have the option to keep Ceballos permanently, especially given the start he’s had to life at the Emirates.

If Ceballos keeps up his current performance levels for the rest of the season, the Spaniard should have no trouble cementing his place in Real’s first team next season, especially given the forms of both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos recently.