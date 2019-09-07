England manager Gareth Southgate has opted to leave talented winger Jadon Sancho on the bench for this afternoon’s clash against Bulgaria at Wembley.

Despite being in superb form for Borussia Dortmund since the start of last season, Sancho will start on the sidelines for today’s Euro 2020 qualifier, with Southgate opting to pick both Sterling and Rashford over the 19-year-old.

This is most likely down to the fact that the Three Lions are set to take on Kosovo next week, a test that’ll be a lot trickier than today’s match against Bulgaria.

Rashford is also joined by Man United teammate Harry Maguire in today’s starting XI, with Rose, Trippier and Keane chosen to start alongside the 26-year-old in defence.

Southgate has decided to start with Henderson, Rice and Barkly in the centre of the park, with newcomer James Maddison failing to be selected to start against England’s eastern European opponents today.

Harry Kane has, expectedly, been chosen to lead the line for England at Wembley, with the Spurs frontman starting up top alongside Rashford and Sterling, as the Three Lions look to keep up their 100% start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

You can see England’s full line-up, and subs bench, in the tweet below.

Any notable exceptions in your view? Let us know in the comments.