Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly receive an injury boost next week with defender Kyle Walker-Peters closing in on a return.

After selling Kieran Trippier this past summer coupled with the injury setback suffered by Juan Foyth, the Spurs boss has seen his options limited at the back.

Especially with Walker-Peters sidelined for the clash with Arsenal last time out too, it has forced Pochettino into an unwanted reshuffle and he’ll hope that he can get his players back to full fitness sooner rather than later.

According to The Sun, Walker-Peters is set to return to full training next week as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury and so the 22-year-old’s availability will surely be a welcome boost for Tottenham as they prepare to face Crystal Palace on September 14 after the international break concludes.

Importantly, as noted by the Sun, with the Champions League also starting that week, Pochettino will need as much quality depth at his disposal as possible in order to ensure that his side can compete on multiple fronts in the coming months.

It’s been a disappointing start for Tottenham in the Premier League having been held to two draws as well as suffering a defeat at home to Newcastle United, and so the biggest boost that Pochettino could get at this stage to put his side in the best possible shape to pick up some morale-boosting wins in the coming weeks is to get his injured players back in the match day squad.