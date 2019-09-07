Harry Kane was on fire for England this evening, as the Three Lions returned to the top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group following a convincing 4-0 win over Bulgaria.

Having dropped to second earlier in the day following Kosovo’s 2-1 win against the Czech Republic, England needed to win tonight to reclaim their place at the top of group A.

And that’s exactly what they did, as Gareth Southgate’s side put four past Bulgaria to leapfrog Kosovo and go back to top of their qualifying group.

In regards to the match itself, England were largely impressive, with the Man of the Match award certainly going to Kane, who bagged a hat-trick during the match, with two of these coming from the penalty spot.

Following his treble, Kane has now taken his England tally to an impressive 25 goals in just 40 international games, a record that means he’s now become the first England international since Gary Lineker to score at least 23 times in his first 40 games for the Three Lions as per Opta.

23 – Harry Kane is the first player to score 23+ goals in his first 40 appearances for the England men’s team since @GaryLineker (27 goals). Machine. pic.twitter.com/tUu6q9EQiA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 7, 2019

Given that England’s qualifying group is fairly easy, it’ll be interesting to see how many goals Kane ends up with come the start of the European Championships next summer.

If keeps up this form, he’ll be breaking Rooney’s record in no time!