In an interview with Football Insider, Former Premier League striker Darren Bent revealed that he thinks Arsenal ace Mateo Guendouzi can play in the Gunners’ side for ‘the next 10 years’.

Bent added that the youngster is so composed that he looks like he’s played for the north London club for years.

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners paid in the region of £8M to FC Lorient for Guendouzi’s services.

Guendouzi has looked impressive for Unai Emery’s side so far this season, starting all four of the team’s Premier League clashes.

The 20-year-old’s high-level displays have caught the eye of France boss Didier Deschamps, the central midfielder was called up to his country’s senior squad for the first time to replace Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba.

Here’s what the retired England international had to say on the promising Frenchman:

“He’s playing like he’s someone who’s played for Arsenal for years. It’s scary that he’s only 20, he could be in the Arsenal midfield for the next 10 years, he’s really good in that role.

“Even when he gives the ball away, he wants the ball all the time. He never shies away from that and that is a trait in a midfielder that you can’t teach, you can’t teach that.”

Guendouzi has made 37 Premier League appearances since joining the Gunners last summer, the ace’s style of play certainly leans into Unai Emery’s philosophies.

The youngster always likes to be on the ball and he’s the main reason that Arsenal’s midfield keeps ticking, Guendouzi is very good at setting the tempo for the Gunners.

Guendouzi has also showed a different side to his game in recent matches, the ace’s ability in more advanced areas of the pitch is being underrated.