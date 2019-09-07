‘He is a football obsessive’ – Ex-Leeds Utd ace on how Bielsa will have reacted to first defeat of season

Noel Whelan has insisted that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa will have been busy working hard with his players to put things right after their first defeat of the season.

The Championship giants had started the season well but they were left frustrated ahead of the international break after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Swansea City at Elland Road last weekend.

SEE MORE: Tottenham could recall loanee in January due to lack of playing time

Wayne Routledge struck late for the visitors to secure all three points and moved them to the top of the standings while Leeds dropped to third.

In turn, Whelan believes that Bielsa will have been working hard with the players who have remained behind and haven’t been called up for international duty, as the Argentine tactician is a ‘football obsessive’ who will be determined to put things right immediately.

“The non-international players will have been given a few days rest initially because it’s been a pretty intense schedule at the start of the season,” he told Football Insider. “But, from what I hear, they will definitely be working hard on team shape, drills and fitness as well. That is Bielsa’s way. They will have been working on certain things he will have noticed in the opening month of the season.

“He is a football obsessive who’s crazy about getting the little things right, and he would have been hugely disappointed by the failure to beat Swansea.

“The players will be getting that out of their systems, and Bielsa believes Thorp Arch is the best place to make improvements.”

Leeds will look to bounce back when they face Barnsley away from home on September 15.