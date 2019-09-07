Real Madrid could reportedly be handed a huge boost after the international break with Eden Hazard stepping up his recovery from injury.

It’s been a mixed start to the campaign for Los Blancos, as after securing a win over Celta Vigo in their opening fixture they’ve since been held to draws by Real Valladolid and Villarreal.

In turn, they’ll be hoping to get back to winning ways against Levante on September 14 after the international break, and they could be handed a major boost to help them do so and it will certainly make them good value to back for the win with Betshoot as a result.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Hazard has returned to full training and is being tipped to recover and be in contention for that next encounter.

The Belgian international hasn’t been able to make his competitive debut for the Spanish giants as of yet as a thigh problem has kept him sidelined since he arrived.

With the latest suggestion being that Hazard could now feature for Real Madrid in their next outing, it will be music to the ears of coach Zinedine Zidane as he’ll have a world-class option at his disposal to add another major threat to his Real Madrid attack.

Naturally though, given the nature of the injury that the 28-year-old has been carrying, they’ll want to be certain that he’s ready for a return to action and isn’t at risk of aggravating the problem which could lead to a longer spell on the sidelines.