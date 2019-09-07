It’s been suggested that ongoing snubs from Ernesto Valverde to start the season have changed Ivan Rakitic’s plans on his Barcelona future.

The 31-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Catalan giants over the years, making over 50 appearances in each campaign since he arrived from Sevilla in 2014.

Having been so crucial to Valverde since he was appointed as Barcelona coach, it’s been surprising to see him change the Croatian international’s role so far this season.

Rakitic has appeared in just one of the first three La Liga games of the campaign, coming off the bench at half-time in the defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

In turn, it has perhaps raised concern for him over his role this season, with the likes of Arthur and Frenkie de Jong arriving in recent transfer windows to add more competition for places and long-term solutions in midfield.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Mundo Deportivo, it’s been suggested that the decision to leave Rakitic out for three games in a row eventually took its toll on the midfield ace, and that in turn forced him to change his stance on his future and show a willingness to listen to an offer from Juventus.

Prior to that, the report notes that he was insistent that he would remain at the Nou Camp, and so if his current frustrations continue in the coming months before the January transfer window opens for business, it will be interesting to see if Barcelona try to offload him as Rakitic will seemingly be ready to try a new challenge elsewhere.