One of Liverpool’s most important players has reportedly agreed to a lucrative new deal that will keep him at Anfield for six years, this is a great move from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has agreed a lucrative new six-year deal with the Reds, the report highlights that talks over a new deal have ongoing this summer.

It’s claimed that the Dutchman agreed on the new terms last week.

The Mirror highlight that Van Dijk’s imminent wage rise is largely down to Manchester United’s marquee move for England international Harry Maguire this summer.

The Red Devils made the 26-year-old the world’s most expensive defender by signing him for a reported £80m, as per BBC Sport.

Van Dijk’s move to Anfield had set the record just 18 months ago, Liverpool paid Southampton £75m for man mountain’s services, as per BBC Sport.

The Mirror also report that as well as Van Dijk’s overall pay-rise, the defender’s new contract terms are less dependent on meeting bonuses related to clean sheets and appearances.

Van Dijk has made 56 Premier League appearances for the Reds since his move from the Saints, the Dutchman has rose to superstardom as he’s established himself as one of the world’s best defenders with solid performances.

During his time at Anfield Van Dijk has helped Liverpool to two Champions League finals, winning one. The 28-year-old has also won a plethora of individual awards – including the Premier League and PFA Player’s Player of the season awards.

Not to mention him being named as UEFA’s best Mens player ahead of five-time Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.